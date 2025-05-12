Advanced Search

LogisticsIrelandOccupierUK & Ireland

Dublin logistics take-up nearly triples in first quarter

12 May 2025 | 13:11 | London | by May Agaran

Total of 560,000 sq ft marks highest Q1 figure since 2022

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

Mountpark inks prelet at Dublin logistics campus

9 Apr 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Iput sets up €230m fund for Irish logistics development push

6 Mar 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

120,000 sq ft Ireland logistics opportunity hits the market

26 Feb 2025
Read
Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Ireland’s biggest logistics hub refinanced

15 Jan 2025
Read