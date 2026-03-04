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ResidentialInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Dublin resi collection launched for €28m sale

4 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Deloitte Real Estate M&A is advising on disposal of 91 homes

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