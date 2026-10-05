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ResidentialFundraisingInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

Duffy secures €65m investment from Avenue Capital

5 Oct 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Capital injection will allow Irish developer and housebuilder to accelerate development

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