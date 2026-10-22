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Dunas Capital courts cold-chain and industrial users for 2.5m sq m Noblejas campus

22 Oct 2026 | 12:00 | London | by Elena Vardon

Spanish developer says more than €400m in investment is committed at the site, with over 2m sq m still to market

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