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FinancingContinental EuropeSpainCold StorageLogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentRegeneration

Dunas Capital secures €126m financing for Barcelona industrial investment

27 Oct 2026 | 11:50 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Maslow Capital backs brownfield regeneration projects in Castellbisbal

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