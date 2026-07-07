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FinancingCold StorageContinental EuropeDevelopmentLogisticsSpain

Dunas secures €31m logistics development financing from Cheyne

7 Jul 2026 | 11:25 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Dunas Capital Real Estate to build 36,000 sq m complex with cold storage in Málaga

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