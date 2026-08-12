NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsAustriaBeneluxContinental EuropeGermanyNetherlands

Dutch firm Today names Rick Niemeijer as CEO

12 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch, Julie Cruz

Investor and developer plans to become leading light-industrial player in Europe

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Photography, City, Metropolis

Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns

6 Aug 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Q+A: Heitman's head of Europe on pivoting from traditional assets to demographic-driven sectors

29 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Q+A: Proxity boss on building Blackstone’s next logistics mega platform

15 Jul 2026
Read
Transportation, Truck, Vehicle

Why resilience outweighs efficiency for occupiers in today's logistics market

22 Jun 2026
Read