Dutch logistics developer expands into Germany

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyNetherlands
2 Jun 2025 | 07:40 | London | by Michael Minarzik
First office opened in Düsseldorf
Large-scale data centre projects flock to Southern Europe
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
Back to school: how education providers are reshaping Manchester’s office market
Oxford sites shortlisted for UK’s largest life sciences requirement
Cluttons hires Fisher German partner to lead London office agency
Custodian REIT buys £22m property portfolio
UK data regulator moves HQ to Manchester
Plans in for monster 16m sq ft North Lincolnshire data centre
Warehouse REIT extends deadline for buyout offer
Homes England to shake up £100m property panel
Abu Dhabi royal family to sell £400m trophy Knightsbridge asset
King Street recruits Brookfield managing director
Agents appointed to sell council’s £250m trophy asset
Goldman backs single-family platform with £420m facility
GPE inks deal to sell £250m Fitzrovia trophy
British Land back on the hunt for £1.5bn Euston Tower partner
Invesco’s head of alternative investments departs
King’s wine supplier sells historic St James’s asset
Developers and owners weigh options as Barratt ruling opens floodgates
Avison Young UK books £102m loss for second year running