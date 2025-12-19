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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

Dutch resi deals hit €9.7bn in 2025

19 Dec 2025 | 16:45 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Transaction volume rise by 29% year on year, according to Capital Value

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