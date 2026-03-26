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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

DWP confirms 100,000 sq ft Sheffield office deal

26 Mar 2026 | 14:37 | London | by May Agaran

Letting agreed for No. 1 West Bar Square

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