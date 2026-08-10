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OfficeLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

DWP confirms 55,000 sq ft at L&G Sunderland office scheme

10 Aug 2026 | 15:16 | London | by May Agaran

Government to occupy three floors at the 74,202 sq ft development

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