DWS brings in real estate exec from Tristan Capital

PeopleAustriaContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & LeisureOfficeResidentialRetailSwitzerland
5 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl
Oliver Kunze will oversee €7bn DACH region portfolio
New finance locked in for £800m London build-to-rent trophy
Surrey council’s property company sells £40m+ warehouse
Cube AM buys £10m Wrexham logistics hub
Why house prices are no longer the best way to track investment returns
CMA seeks Aldi and Lidl inclusion in supermarket land agreement order
APAC investment in European hotels surges 86% year on year
Majority of top global office deals involve businesses taking more space
Harworth rejects Peel’s £583m unsolicited approach
Newmark CEO Barry Gosin to step down
Bridgemont submits Charing Cross office revamp plans
The existential threat to listed property
Savills completes £827m Eastdil takeover
Mike Ashley frontrunner for City of London estate
West End estate launched for £130m+ sale
Blackstone’s logistics disposal run surpasses €4.3bn as liquidity returns
CBRE bolsters UK debt and structured finance team
Hong Kong investor lands £160m West End sale
Crown Estate acquires Piccadilly Regent Estate
Fiera aims to build £1bn single-family portfolio with new fund
Croft’s Martley completes £60m Birmingham office purchase