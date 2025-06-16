Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialContinental EuropeDevelopmentGermanyInvestment

DWS buys 143 flats in Frankfurt residential scheme

16 Jun 2025 | 14:17 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The seller is LBBW Immobilien

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Lighting, Floor, Indoors

DWS acquires Dutch logistics hub

10 Jun 2025
Read
Tie, Formal Wear, Accessories

DWS' head of alternative business becomes chair

17 Mar 2025
Read

LBBW Immobilien names new CEO

21 Jun 2024
Read

Industria buys German housing portfolio from Patrizia

13 May 2025
Read