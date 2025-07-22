DWS buys Amsterdam residential block from Round Hill

ResidentialBeneluxCommunity & Social HousingContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands
22 Jul 2025 | 12:39 | London | by Angelo Castillo
The Frame Building provides 11,000 sq m of lettable area
CBRE adds senior director to residential capital markets team
Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ
Savills appoints receiverships team director
Node adds Limehouse to London co-living holdings
Powerhouse investment manager eyes Roebuck
Westminster clears first hurdle for tough demolitions policy
First tenant secured at Greenbox Darlington
Placefirst JV plans Nottingham single-family scheme
Adhan Group swoops for Carlisle shopping complex
Developer search begins for £3bn Royal Albert Dock regeneration
Star JP Morgan banker departs
Winner prevails for L&Q’s £1.1bn build-to-rent portfolio
Investors shortlisted for £235m Manchester mall stake
Buyer found for £150m Hoxton Southwark hotel
Cushman names new UK & Ireland head
“Serious legal flaws” in Manchester council’s £42m retail park purchase
How Alti’s real estate business came crashing down
Colliers rejigs transactions division
Oryx closes debut £100m UK logistics fund
Goldman’s European debt co-head departs