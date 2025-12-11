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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

DWS buys €80m+ Berlin warehouse from Panattoni and PGIM

11 Dec 2025 | 14:51 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Deal was agreed off-market

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