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LogisticsContinental EuropeDevelopmentESGInvestmentRegenerationSpain

DWS buys Madrid logistics park from Scannell

10 Dec 2025 | 12:04 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Development comprises four units totalling 43,300 sq m

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