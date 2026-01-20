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Hotels & LeisureAustriaContinental Europe

DWS puts €40m Vienna hotel on the market

20 Jan 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl, Julie Cruz

Four-star asset located close to famous Belvedere Palace

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