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Student AccommodationCanadaNorth WestScotlandUK & IrelandWest MidlandsYorkshire & North East

DWS strikes blockbuster £675m student sale

30 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten, David Hatcher

Transaction agreed despite turbulent market backdrop

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