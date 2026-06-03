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FinancingContinental EuropeESGGermanyInvestment

DZ Hyp places €1bn green Pfandbrief

3 Jun 2026 | 14:00 | London | by Angelo Castillo

German lender's latest issue matures in 10 years

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