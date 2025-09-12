Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

FinanceContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentSustainability

DZ Hyp places €1bn green Pfandbrief

12 Sep 2025 | 06:52 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Issue was twice oversubscribed

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Text, Business Card, Paper

Heimstaden issues €500m green bond  

4 Sep 2025
Read
Advertisement, City, Construction

Covivio issues €500m green bond

11 Jun 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Berlin Hyp places €1.5bn dual-tranche Pfandbrief

29 Jan 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Nord/LB issues €1bn green Pfandbrief

10 Jan 2025
Read