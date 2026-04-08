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FinancingContinental EuropeGermanyCorporateInvestment

DZ Hyp places €1bn mortgage Pfandbrief

8 Apr 2026 | 14:26 | London | by Angelo Castillo

German lender places second benchmark bond this year

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