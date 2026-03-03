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OfficeContinental EuropeESGFranceGermanyInvestmentItalyResidentialSpainSustainabilityUK & Ireland

€100bn of European offices require energy efficiency upgrades by 2030

3 Mar 2026 | 12:09 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

France, UK and Germany account for two-thirds of estimated energy efficiency upgrade requirement

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