IrelandUK & IrelandLogisticsOffice
9 Nov 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland
Campus includes a mix of offices and light industrial
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
US investment manager plans to double Manchester footprint
Plans lodged for 1m sq ft Hampshire logistics scheme
€100m+ Dublin business park deal locked in with French buyer
Avison Young completes recapitalisation
Kinney Green adds partner to City leasing team
Ires backs €731m Barings takeover
Deutsche AM holds €120m anchor close for latest real estate debt vehicle
Approval granted for 285 Romford co-living homes
Simon Travis launches new business
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
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London Designer Outlet goes under offer
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform