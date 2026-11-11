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OfficeContinental EuropeItalyInvestment

€100m Milan business centre hits the market

11 Nov 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

The three-building office campus, owned by a Kryalos-managed fund, encompasses 47,000 sq m

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