Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeItaly

€100m Milan San Siro hotel sale relaunches

9 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Asset includes Argentinian restaurant owned by Inter legend Javier Zanetti

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Italian investment volumes up 50% in first half

8 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Sea

Latest Edition: €250m Lake Como trophy hotel up for sale

2 Jul 2025
Read

Q+A: Stoneweg on integrating Cromwell, entering new markets and navigating volatility in the US

2 Jul 2025
Read
City, Road, Street

Big-name joint venture edging ahead in race for €1.3bn+ Dalata

18 Jun 2025
Read