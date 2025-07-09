Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DistressContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetail

€100m Signa Munich construction site officially for sale

9 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Insolvency administrator invites at least seven agents to pitch

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Person

Pharma giant signs 4,800 sq m Munich lease

5 Feb 2025
Read

Signa founder René Benko arrested in Innsbruck

23 Jan 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Spire

Signa's administrator puts €130m Munich redevelopment up for sale

21 Oct 2024
Read

Helaba-led consortium to launch €300m Corbinian sale

24 Oct 2024
Read