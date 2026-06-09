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OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentNetherlandsRetail

€110m Amsterdam redevelopment play up for grabs

9 Jun 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Office-led scheme located in prime historic centre location

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