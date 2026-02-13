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OfficeIrelandRetailUK & Ireland

€110m super-prime Dublin office hits the market

13 Feb 2026 | 16:00 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

90,000 sq ft office and retail scheme is fully let

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