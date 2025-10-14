Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

€120m Munich office hits the market

14 Oct 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik

Deutsche Finance Group selling its HQ, which was completed in 2024

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blazer, Clothing, Coat

Q+A: Ralph Winter on his investment in Deutsche Finance Group

8 Oct 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Ralph Winter takes stake in Deutsche Finance  

1 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

DFI and Argo unveil 1m sq ft urban logistics platform

18 Sep 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

DFI in play as talks with potential investors begin

4 Sep 2025
Read