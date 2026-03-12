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Student AccommodationContinental EuropeInvestmentResidentialSpain

€135m Madrid student housing jewel launched for sale

12 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Price per bed could set record in Spanish market

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