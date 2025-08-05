Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

€17m Dublin build-to-rent opportunity hits market

5 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Eastwise Group taps CBRE to sell Hartfield Place site

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Pictet snaps up Dublin warehouse complex

28 Jul 2025
Read
Person, Walking, People

Retail specialist locked in for €110m+ Irish shopping centre

24 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Accenture recommits to 250,000 sq ft City HQ

22 Jul 2025
Read

Dublin logistics take-up more than doubles in first half

18 Jul 2025
Read