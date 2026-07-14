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IrelandUK & IrelandResidential

€200m Irish resi sale called off despite interest from Norges and GIC

14 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Amy Finch, Chris Borland

German fund manager DWS decides to hold asset

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