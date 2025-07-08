Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentIrelandSustainabilityUK & Ireland

€24m Dublin office development up for grabs

8 Jul 2025 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

The 73,000 sq ft scheme generates €1.95m annual rental income

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

€35m Dublin office buzzes on to the market

31 Aug 2022
Read

Cubic Telecom leases 30,000 sq ft at Dublin’s the Hive

15 Aug 2022
Read
Building, Condo, Housing

Avestus and Ares have €85m of Dublin office stock up for grabs

1 Oct 2019
Read