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Hotels & LeisureIrelandUK & IrelandInvestment

€25m Irish hotel hits the market

16 Apr 2026 | 08:00 | London | by May Agaran

Savills and JLL appointed for sale of four-star Knightsbrook Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort

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