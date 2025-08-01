Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeOfficePoland

€26m Łódź mixed-use asset up for grabs

1 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

Knight Frank appointed to run sale

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Skanska sells €38m Łódź office

17 Jul 2025
Read
Road, City, Urban

Echo Investment finds buyer for €100m+ Polish mall

20 Jun 2025
Read
Car, Car Dealership, Transportation

Panattoni to develop €117m Łódź distribution centre

12 May 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Hillwood secures €17m financing for Polish logistics park

8 May 2025
Read