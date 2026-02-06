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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkInvestmentNordics

€270m Copenhagen housing complex on the block

6 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Huge new-build collection expected to be test of resurgent market

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