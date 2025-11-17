€300m French senior living portfolio sale pulled

Senior livingContinental EuropeFranceResidential
17 Nov 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Francesco Magon
Offers did not match seller’s pricing expectations
What’s going on with EPC targets?
Hanover Green recruits investment heavyweight as partner
Cutts cashes in £200m warehouse project
Capex, compliance and competitive edge: the rise of technical leadership
£57m City hotel redevelopment hits the market
Sirius to shift investment focus from UK to Germany
Stoford to lead 4m sq ft Milton Keynes logistics project
Wavensmere plans 320 Nottingham co-living homes
Tishman JV life sciences fund raises €371m at first close
KKR and ISIF pump €770m into Irish property lender
French buyer swoops for £11m Bournemouth hotel
Asda bags £100m+ off-market sale
Blackstone’s global real estate co-head steps down
Jack Ma’s wife swoops for £20m Belgravia mansion
Where will the money come from in 2026?
Buyer in pole position for £280m shopping centre
Newmark adds two more big-hitters to growing debt team
Bill Hughes to “step back” at L&G
Buyer emerges for Home REIT portfolio
Frontrunner emerges for Essential Living portfolio