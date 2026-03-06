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OfficeContinental EuropeFranceInvestment

€300m La Défense office hits the market

6 Mar 2026 | 15:40 | London | by Natalia Vasnier, Julie Cruz

URW appoints pair of brokers to sell 13-storey building

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