Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialInvestmentIrelandUK & Ireland

€30m Dublin resi portfolio hits the market

27 Aug 2025 | 12:14 | London | by May Agaran

Collection comprises 91 fully let units

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

€17m Dublin build-to-rent opportunity hits market

5 Aug 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Prime €27m Dublin office block hits market

18 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Building Complex

€115m Irish student portfolio hits the market

20 May 2025
Read

Dublin office opportunity hits market for €20m

24 Apr 2025
Read