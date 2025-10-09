€30m+ Madrid palace hits the market

RetailContinental EuropeDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentRegenerationResidentialSpain
9 Oct 2025 | 11:55 | London | by Franciszek Bryk
It is last surviving part of 19th-century mansion complex
Approval for St Helens life sciences and logistics scheme
Green light for John Lewis Partnership’s Reading resi scheme
KKR’s European head of core-plus real estate leaves
TPG Real Estate JV offloads 610-home residential portfolio
CBRE appoints European retail occupier head
Scott Orr named chief executive of Untold Living
Logistics take-up hits highest level in three years
Shah on property: could the Tories become the party of real estate again?
Flex office demand growing fastest outside major cities
Allsop resi chief heads to Moorfield
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
British Airways’ £400m warehouse portfolio rerouted
Newmark hires four big-hitters to finance team
Brookfield explores recap options for £4.5bn Center Parcs
£650m airport portfolio split into sub sales
Q+A: James Seppala on pursuing office opportunities in London, Munich and Milan
Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots
Regional offices are back in fashion – here’s why
New buyer steps in for £120m Bond Street block