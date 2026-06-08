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Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentItaly

€30m Sardinia resort hits market amid island capital hunt

8 Jun 2026 | 13:25 | London | by Edith Fishta

248-room asset occupies a 190,000 sq m seaside site near Isola Rossa

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