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OfficeDevelopmentHotels & LeisureInvestmentIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

€34m Dublin office receivership sale launched

16 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Joint receivers Interpath appoint Savills to market the 1.2-acre Ballsbridge site

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