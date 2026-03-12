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ResidentialBeneluxContinental EuropeInvestmentNetherlands

€350m+ Amsterdam resi complex on the block

12 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Huge collection is one of largest modern residential properties in the capital

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