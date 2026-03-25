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FundraisingBeneluxContinental EuropeFranceGermanyUK & Ireland

€400m+ UBS fund suspends redemptions for up to 36 months

25 Mar 2026 | 19:55 | London | by Julie Cruz

First major European property vehicle to prevent investors from withdrawing since Middle East war outbreak

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