NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

DevelopmentCo-livingContinental EuropeGermanyHotels & LeisureInvestmentOfficeResidentialRetail

€40m Berlin conversion opportunity up for grabs

10 Mar 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Vacant property is in vibrant City West

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Bauwens Development appoints partner for Berlin office

2 Mar 2026
Read

UBS’s €1bn Zurich campus in play

26 Feb 2026
Read

Hines secures Strabag as tenant for Project B’Ella Berlin

9 Feb 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Patrizia relaunches €80m Berlin residential sale

16 Feb 2026
Read