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ResidentialContinental EuropePortugalRetail

€45m Lisbon mixed-use scheme put up for sale

9 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Project includes 245 apartments with ground-floor retail across 36,000 sq m

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