NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

€45m Madrid affordable housing portfolio up for grabs

15 May 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Protected housing is a growing niche in Spain

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Q+A: EQT's Tom Livelli on plans to invest in €500m-€1bn of deals in the near term

17 Apr 2026
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Patron explores sale of €400m Spanish co-living platform

24 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, City

Culmia and Meag plan €400m Spanish affordable housing platform

23 Feb 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

SilverPine: "LPs are more open to new market entrants than they have ever been"

26 Feb 2026
Read