NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

€50m Düsseldorf harbour landmark floated for sale

10 Nov 2026 | 07:50 | London | by Michael Minarzik, Mira Kaizl

Frank Gehry-designed office was built in 1999

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Urban, Apartment Building

€50m+ sales launched in Düsseldorf's Medienhafen

13 Oct 2026
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Helaba consortium takes €118m write-down on Düsseldorf office sale

27 Jul 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

German state-owned Uniper to decide on new Düsseldorf headquarters

14 May 2026
Read

Buyer sought for €55m Düsseldorf office

8 Sep 2025
Read