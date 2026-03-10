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LogisticsContinental EuropeIndustrialInvestmentNordics

€50m+ Finnish light industrial asset hits the market

10 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Amy Finch

Purpose-built centre of operations for Cramo is located near Helsinki-Vantaa airport

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