NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureContinental EuropeInvestmentSpain

€52m Tenerife resort hits the market

24 Sep 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Edith Fishta

Sparta lists 282-apartment asset after €20m+ refurbishment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Stoneweg refinances €300m+ Marbella and Ibiza hotels platform

11 Aug 2026
Read

Maslow provides €44m financing for Marbella resi scheme

21 Jul 2026
Read
Outdoors, Nature, Sea

JLL appoints new head of Spain and Portugal hotels transactions

1 Jun 2026
Read
Pool, Water, Swimming Pool

Stoneweg and Lopesan to acquire €350m Tenerife hotel

18 Sep 2025
Read